One Piece Episode 1079: Manga spoilers, Release date, and everything we know so far

It was after the longest wait that the fight between Luffy and Kaido came to an end. As One Piece transitions into the new arc, a brilliant set of adventures and characters lay ahead for Luffy and his team. For the weekend, One Piece Episode 1079 is lined up with a final release date. With Momo being crowned as the Shogun of Wano, much like his father, a new set of responsibilities lay at the hands of the young fighter. Here is everything that the next episode brings to the table.

One Piece Episode 1079: Spoilers from the manga

The title of the next episode, as per the preview of the outing is, 'Luffy-senpai Support Project! Barto’s Secret Room 4!' The special room episodes have always come with the ending of certain arcs. With the Wano Country storyline ending, this special room episode will bring Luffy and the team to completely new surroundings. As for the main storyline, Chapter 1052 onwards is where the anime might pick up the next plot.

Thus, in the opening episode of the Egghead Arc in One Piece, the aftermath of the Levely and the Raid on Onigashima sends shockwaves across the world, with the potential to ignite a global war. Luffy and the team will set their course following a Log Pose to Egghead Island, where the brilliant scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, resides.

As they approach the island, a mysterious message reaches them, hinting at Vegapunk's groundbreaking research on the Void Century, a closely guarded secret. Although, all of this might not be revealed in the next episode itself. Right now, the Secret Room will be the focus of the next one.

One Piece Episode 1079 release date and where to watch

As of now, no long break has been announced by the makers. However, the fans would have to wait for some time until the next one. The next episode of One Piece arrives on October 15, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll for streaming. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

