One Piece FINALLY arrives in India; Crunchyroll adds special new streaming option

One Piece stands out as an exceptional adventure anime, renowned for its compelling storyline and eclectic cast of characters. The audience has been captivated particularly by its iconic protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy , who brings a unique charm and attitude to the show. Without a doubt, One Piece boasts a formidable fan following. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is determined to elevate its fanbase to new heights. With the Anime fanbase in India on Crunchyroll growing rapidly, the popular Anime streaming platform has introduced an exciting service tailored for its Indian viewers.

Here’s how fans in India can enjoy One Piece

Crunchyroll has launched the UPI payment option for users in India, allowing them to pay a specific subscription fee to access their beloved anime series, One Piece . This feature became available starting on September 30, 2023, when Crunchyroll, the renowned anime streaming platform, unveiled its UPI payment service tailored for Indian users.

This introduction is expected to attract a substantial number of new users, thanks to its hassle-free payment option. You can conveniently utilize this service through Android, iOS , and web browsers, making payments effortlessly accessible on any of these platforms.

Number of episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is presently offering Indian viewers access to episodes 892 through 1078 of One Piece. The most recent episode, Episode 1078, became available on October 1st. These episodes are presented in Japanese with English subtitles. To immerse yourself in this captivating narrative-driven anime series , you can easily enjoy it by completing the payment using UPI on your preferred platform.

About One Piece

One Piece revolves around the adventures of a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy, who serves as the central character in this series. His childhood aspiration to become a pirate was ignited by his idol and mentor, Red-Haired Shanks. In addition to its diverse cast of characters, the series delivers captivating action sequences. Luffy employs his extraordinary rubbery body to execute a series of formidable attacks against his adversaries, resulting in truly spectacular and immersive moments that enhance its overall viewing pleasure.

