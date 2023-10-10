One Piece Live-Action compared to anime: Where to continue the story? Episode count EXPLAINED

One Piece Live-Action was Netflix's most successful venture recently. It certainly managed to break the norm that anime adaptations don't work as well as the originals. With this show, the makers have attracted a new base of fans who were introduced to the story created by Eiichiro Oda. There seems to be a lot of questions and curiosity about the story and where they can watch the story in the anime. While there is still time until the next season comes to the floors once again, fans can certainly delve into the world of One Piece through the anime. Here is where you can start watching the anime after the live-action.

Where to watch the anime where the live-action's plot ends

The live-action, as it started off with the introduction of the world and the set up of of the characters, does not cover much of the story that has expanded over more than a thousand anime episodes and manga chapters. So, to pick up where the live-action series leaves off, turn to One Piece episode 48. In this episode, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive in Loguetown, and the narrative takes an intriguing turn.

Luffy and his crew take the opportunity to stock up on supplies, but their peaceful respite is short-lived as they find themselves pursued by the formidable Marine captain, Smoker. Starting from episode 48, the story looks at Luffy and the team adorning the next adventure, as mentioned by Game Rant. In the next storyline of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, the Straw Hat Pirates arrive in Loguetown after a thrilling confrontation with Marine Captain Smoker.

Here, they restock supplies and prepare for new challenges on their quest to find the legendary One Piece treasure, all while encountering new allies and adversaries. Currently, the anime is about the enter the Egghead Island Arc after the ending of the battle between Luffy and Kaido. On the other side, the manga is currently in this arc, with new adventures unfolding with each storyline.

