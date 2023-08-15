One Piece Live-action: How many episodes will be there? Release date, streaming details, and more

2023 seems to be the year of One Piece, with the anime getting Gear 5, manga entering a hefty battle and the live-action getting a release date, everything seems to be running in favor of the series. Now that the Netflix live-action is around the corner, fans are wondering what the series holds in store for them. A couple of anime live-action attempts have failed in the past. But the One Piece trailer looked promising for all of them. So, what storyline will the season pick up? How many episodes will be there in the live-action? What are the cast details? Here is everything you need to know about the new one!

One Piece Live-action: Episode count and titles

The official updates from Netflix have confirmed that One Piece Live-action will have a total of eight episodes which will cover the first 100 chapters of the source material. Starting with the Romance Dawn arc, the story will stretch up until the Loguetown Arc in the story. The complete list of arcs and chapters is as follows:

Romance Dawn Arc (Chapters 1-7)

Orange Town Arc (Chapters 8-21)

Syrup Village Arc (Chapters 22-41)

Baratie Arc (Chapters 42-68)

Arlong Park Arc Chapter 69-95)

Loguetown Arc (Chapters 96-100)

According to Matt Owens, the producer of the series, the live-action will take the whole season in 2-episode arcs where the fans will meet the Straw Hats for the first time. In addition, he also said that " getting to know them, and finding where they fit into their world. It is not only an origin story of how this crew comes together…It’s an encapsulation of the idea of found family. A spirit of togetherness and adventure.”

One Piece Live-Action Release date and streaming details

The entire detailing and storyline of each episode has been listed on the official website of OP. So, the final release date of One Piece Live-action is August 31, 2023. It is believed that all of the episodes of the series will be released in on going on the streaming platform. All the episodes of the new series will be found only on the official pages of Netflix. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

