One Piece Live-action: 'Casting Luffy was the toughest,' new BTS trailer gives glimpse of cast

Ahead of the most anticipated release of the One Piece Live-action, the makers have dropped one more trailer in the public domain. But this time around, the trailer is different from the ones that have been released so far. Instead of iterating the story of the Straw Hat Pirates, this one talks about the behind-the-scenes with the cast and staff of the show. The 4-minute video is more about the cast and their excitement for playing the OP roles. Without taking much of your time, here is everything you need to know about the new OP trailer.

One Piece Live-Action Trailer

The trailer opens with Inaki Goddy's experience of playing Luffy. He expresses his excitement to bring this character to life. He also affirms that the people who do not know the story can experience it for the first time. The next to grace the drame is Mackenyu, who is playing the role of Zoro in the show. He claims that this retelling of the Pirates' tale will be quite an experience for the fans. Moreover, Emily Rudd appears to tell about One Piece live action and how it is about the adventure and action that the Straw Hat pirates take up every day of their lives.

Actors playing Usopp, and Sanji also show up to share their words on the show. Later on, the showrunners are presented to describe their own process behind creating the show. Steven Maeda, the executive producer on the show shared that finding Luffy was one of the toughest jobs for this. He is the central piece of the entire story and binds together every aspect of the narrative. The trailer closes with the producer expressing that Oda was with them the entire time through the collaboration. Thus, the product is very close to their hearts.

One Piece Live-Action: Release date, where to read, and more

The entire detailing and storyline of each episode has been listed on the official website of OP. So, the final release date of One Piece Live-action is August 31, 2023. It is believed that all of the episodes of the series will be released in on going on the streaming platform. All the episodes of the new series will be found only on the official pages of Netflix. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

