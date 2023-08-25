One Piece Live Action: New Japanese trailer announces dub cast, Eiichiro Oda's last letter and more; Check details

Exciting news just dropped about the upcoming Hollywood live-action series of our beloved (still running, sigh!) manga, One Piece. Netflix gave us a glimpse with a Japanese-dubbed trailer and some cool updates. Guess what? The series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 31st. Clear your calendars. And that's not all! The series has some returning Japanese dub cast members from the anime.

Which Japanese anime dub artists are returning for Netflix adaptation of One Piece?

The Japanese dub cast members like Hiroshi Naka as Garp and Shūichi Ikeda as Shanks are confirmed – talk about nostalgia! And there are some new cast members too, like Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy and Emily Rudd as Nami. Oh, and did we mention the soundtrack? It's dropping on the same day, featuring the catchy main theme WEALTH FAME POWER by Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli (you might remember them from The Witcher's awesome music).

The big boss Eiichiro Oda, who's not only the manga creator but also an executive producer, shared his thoughts. He mentioned that the series wouldn't launch until he was totally satisfied with it. And he's making sure everyone involved is on the same page. Quality matters, right? And let us tell you, the series will have eight episodes instead of the originally thought ten.

One Piece Netflix adaptation cast members and more!

Now, let's talk about the cast. We've got Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami – and they're not just any voices, they're reprising their roles from the anime. How cool is that? And hey, for our Spanish-speaking pals, Iñaki Godoy and Taz Skylar are giving their voices to Luffy and Sanji in Spanish.

The creators of the show, Tomorrow Studios, are teaming up with Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios to bring this adventure to life. The show's writer, Matt Owens, is known for his work on Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – so we're in for a treat! The series is kicking off with the East Blue arc, and it's set to expand from there. Marty Adelstein even had a chat with Oda himself to make sure they're doing justice to One Piece.

So, mark your calendars for August 31st and get ready to sail into the world of One Piece like never before.