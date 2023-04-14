One Piece Live Action new leaks: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the highly anticipated live-action series, One Piece, is inspired by the manga series of the same name. As per reports, Marc Jobst will be directing the first episode of the Japanese live-action series. The series centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who accidentally consumed a Devil fruit and developed a rubber body. Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the upcoming season.

Here’s everything that we know so far:

When will the series be released?

According to Mackenyu Arata, the upcoming Japanese television series is expected to release sometime in the fall of 2023 on Netflix. The release window of the forthcoming ‘One Piece’ live-action series has been revealed by the Zoro live-action actor. This series is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited live-action series in recent years. The platform will hold exclusive streaming rights.

One Piece: The plot of the series

The story predominantly focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, who meets the Red Hair Pirates in East Blue. Following that fateful encounter, the young boy decides to become a pirate and seize One Piece. Ten years later, he embarks on a voyage to the Grand Line and encounters a number of people. He gradually assembles his group, which he dubs the Straw Hat Pirates.

Cast and characters

The upcoming live-action series boasts an impressive list of actors, including Monkey D. Luffy as Inaki Godoy, Nami as Emily Rudd, Sanji as Taz Skylar, Roronoa Zoro as Mackenyu, and Usopp as Jacob Romero Gibson. The show also includes other prominent actors like Young Luffy as Colton Osorio, Koby as Morgan Davies, Buggy as Jeff Ward, Shanks as Peter Gadiot, Dracule Mihawk as Steven Ward, Helmeppo as Aidan Scott, Kaya as Celeste Loots, Garp as Vincent Regan, Nojiko as Chioma Umeala, Captain Morgan as Langley Kirkwood, and Chef Zeff as Craig Fairbrass as supporting actors.

ALSO READ: Oshi no Ko: When is the emotional anime releasing? Release date, time, streaming details and more