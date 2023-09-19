One Piece Live Action Season 2: Ending explained and what to expect next

The One Piece Live Action was released on Netflix and the fans were keeping the bar low given the past performances of the anime live-action adaptations that had come out before this. However, to the surprise of a lot of viewers, the show turned out to be a spectacle on its own. With the announcement of the new season by the makers, there is a long list of theories that run about what could happen next. Here is everything you need to know about the ending and what to expect next. Read on.

One Piece Live-Action Ending explained

The conclusion of the live-action adaptation of One Piece hints at exciting future adventures for the crew. The season wraps up with Luffy obtaining his first bounty of 30 million berries, officially establishing himself as a renowned pirate within the East Blue. This achievement symbolizes the tremendous progress he has made since his humble beginnings. As Luffy's wanted poster spreads across the seas, we witness the reactions of familiar faces and encounter new foes.

A significant moment occurs when Mihawk meets with Shanks and his crew, revealing their rivalry and enduring friendship. Shanks celebrates Luffy's initial steps toward becoming a legendary pirate. However, not everyone welcomes Luffy's ascent. A mysterious Marine Captain is seen burning Luffy's wanted poster, hinting at a formidable new adversary on the horizon. Vice-Admiral Garp takes Koby and Helmeppo under his wing, grooming them to uphold justice and protect innocent civilians from unruly pirates, demonstrating the Marines' unwavering commitment to their mission.

With the defeat of the Arlong Pirates, Nami and her village are finally liberated, and the crew possesses the invaluable map to the Grand Line. The Straw Hat Pirates set sail once more, united by their camaraderie and determined pursuit of their dreams. Their destination: the treacherous Grand Line, rumored to house the mythical One Piece treasure. The crew's laughter and enthusiasm signify the commencement of a new chapter in their epic journey, promising even more thrilling adventures ahead.

About the Alabasta arc

As per the manga, this is the next arc in order of events. The Alabasta Arc is a pivotal storyline in One Piece where Luffy and his crew journey to the desert kingdom of Alabasta. Here, they become embroiled in a complex political conflict and must prevent a devastating war from breaking out. This arc showcases the Straw Hat Pirates' growth and their ability to tackle larger issues beyond the East Blue. It's a significant turning point in the series, setting the stage for Luffy's pursuit of becoming the King of the Pirates.

