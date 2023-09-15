One Piece Live Action Season 2 Renewed by Netflix: Everything to know about it

The first season of One Piece Live Action on Netflix was certainly able to break a lot of norms for any anime adaptation. With the likes of Death Note and Cowboy Bebop not standing up to the mark, this version of OP certainly did it for the fans. And now, adding to the good news is the fact that the live-action is getting a new season, as reported by Polygon. Here are all the details of its renewal and the promotional released by the makers.

One Piece Live-Action renewed for Season 2

In an exciting announcement, series creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that the epic adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates will continue with the production of One Piece Season 2 for the live-action series. The news was shared via a video posted by Netflix Geeked on Twitter, showcasing Oda himself making the thrilling revelation. Oda expressed his gratitude to both longtime fans and newcomers to the world of One Piece, thanking them for their support and enthusiasm for the first season of the live-action adaptation.

He acknowledged the hard work put in by the production team in collaboration with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. Oda mentioned that people around the world have been enjoying the show, making the efforts of the team truly worthwhile.

Two weeks after the launch of Season 1, the great news came in – Netflix has decided to renew the show for a second season. While fans eagerly anticipate the next installment of the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures, Oda also hinted at the introduction of the beloved character Tony Tony Chopper, the crew's doctor. Fans can watch the first season of One Piece Live action on Netflix. The series has ten episodes and dives into the world-building and introduction to the space of One Piece.

The live-action adaptation has assembled a talented cast, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.