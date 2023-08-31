One Piece Live-Action: Will there be a Season 2? Everything you need to know about the sequel

The One Piece Live-Action has just been released and the fans continue to stream through the episodes. However, speculations are rife with questions about the new season. Despite the adaptation curse that has plagued anime adaptations, including Cowboy Bebop and Death Note, many fans are optimistic about this show. The trailer for the live-action adaptation of One Piece has fans hopeful that it will recapture the magic of the first season of the anime. So, will there be a One Piece Live-Action Season 2? Here is everything to know about it.

Will there be a new season?

It is evident that One Piece is an extensive story. There are more than a thousand chapters and a thousand episodes that the story has in store. Thus, when the announcement of the live-action came in all the fans were worried about the direction in which the story was headed. As for the official word, there has been no update or promise on whether there will be a new season. Neither the makers nor any of the staff or cast members have given out an official update on the show's return.

In addition, the new season has only come out now. Thus, a lot depends on the streaming numbers of the show. If there are enough fans who love the series, then there is a chance that the makers will consider working on another one. But as of the time of writing, the chances seem low for the next year.

One Piece Live-Action 2: Potential release and streaming details

With the first one being in the works for more than two years, it is evident that making a live-action adaptation is a tedious process. Even if the new season is renewed this month, it will take an entire year for the production to bring out newer episodes. Thus, fans can expect a release date only after the Fall 2024 slate. The new season can only be released by the end of 2024 at the earliest. Netflix will be streaming all the episodes of the series. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more official detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live Action outspends Emilia Clarke starring Game of Thrones by USD 3 million