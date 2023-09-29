One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball and more assemble in Shonen Jump's new Assemble game; Deets INSIDE

JUMP FORCE is a well-known platform for the ultimate showdown of Shonen Jump heroes and villains in the video game. Now, anime and gaming enthusiasts have even more reason to celebrate as DeNA announced the arrival of JUMP: Assemble. The new game will include the characters from Weekly Shonen Jump's rich universe engaging in thunderous 5v5 battles. This exciting development has sent ripples of excitement throughout the anime gaming community.

The Legacy of JUMP FORCE

JUMP FORCE grabbed the gamer's attention when it was released back in 2018. Bandai Namco unleashed the game where the players could enjoy the showdown between their beloved Shonen anime characters. The game was a fighting extravaganza and was much loved by Shonen fans. While JUMP FORCE captured the essence of these beloved characters and their abilities, the thirst for more intensified.

JUMP: Assemble to bring fans’ favorite anime characters to the battleground

JUMP: Assemble" promises to take the Shonen Jump gaming experience to the next level. This upcoming mobile game is set to bring fans’ favorite characters from the eight popular series, which include, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, Undead Unluck, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Many more anime are expected to be included eventually. The prospect of witnessing the iconic characters from these anime facing off in 5v5 battles is nothing short of exhilarating for fans.

As per One Esports , the game will include maps and layouts themed around Jump, featuring designs derived from the iconic locations of various anime series. The game is expected to be released on iOS and Android in 2024. However, the closed beta test for the game has already crossed the mark of 50,000 downloads. The game will target Southeast Asia and East Asia (excluding Japan) for initial release. The game will first be released in Korean and traditional Chinese.

DeNA released an image that features the leading characters from the above-stated series. The image displays Shonen stars like Mash Burnedead, Yuji Itadori, Naruto, Monkey D. Luffy, Goku, Ichigo Kurosaki, Tanjiro Kamado, and Andy. No doubt, it is highly anticipated as fans are waiting with bated breaths to play the game with their favorite manga characters

