One Piece Spoilers: Manga announces break next week; Release date, and where to read

Both the readership and the viewership of One Piece post the Gear 5 episodes have increased exponentially. But this week, it seems that there would be some bumps in the road. With Eiichiro Oda taking one of his regular breaks, the manga is also facing a magazine break this week. As a result of this, fans might have to wait for a long time to catch up with the new chapter. As of the time of writing, One Piece chapter 1091 is in line with a final release date. In addition, the spoilers of the chapter have also been released. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the new one.

One Piece Chapter 1091 spoilers

As per the raw scans, the title of the next chapter will be "Admiral Kizaru." With all of the team still on Egghead Island, a lot of chaos is yet to transpire for them. Right now, all the pirates are trying to do is get off the island before everything is destroyed and there is nothing but a trail of dust and sand. In the battle, Kizaru believes that he can easily use the Yata no Kagami technique. As this fight continues, Luffy's one-on-one with Saint Saturn brings out his confidence. He will quickly utter that he would become the next Pirate King.

On the other side of the battle, Kizaru's attack might not transfer in the way he had been expecting. As a result of this, Sentoumaru will find the opening to strike back. The Straw Hats Pirates will continue to plan their escape from Elbaf. While most of them don't know how to operate Vegapunk's machines, they would still try to find a way to use them and get out. Luffy will take a look at Admiral Kizaru and know that the hero was here and need not worry anymore.

One Piece chapter 1091 release date and delay update

The final release date of this chapter is for the weekend. This will be August 20, 2023. However, the raw scans have confirmed that the next chapter will be on a week-long break. This means that Chapter 1092 will not come out anytime before September. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: One Piece Gear 5: How Episode 1071 broke the internet and left fans in a frenzy?