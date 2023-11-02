One Piece: Top 5 characters ranked by their likability

Netflix's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece brings forth the fans' beloved anime and manga by Eiichiro Oda to life. The show has received praise from fans and critics alike. Led by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the story follows Luffy's determined quest to find the legendary One Piece and become the King of the Pirates. Here are;

Top 5 One Piece characters ranked by likability

1. Luffy - Iñaki Godoy as the Perfect Pirate King

Iñaki Godoy embodies Luffy's lively and adventurous character flawlessly. He's the perfect fit for the role of the pirate-in-the-making who dreams of conquering the Grand Line and becoming the Pirate King. Luffy's charm, humor, sweetness, and relatability shine through Godoy's portrayal, creating a fantastic protagonist. Godoy skillfully maintains Luffy's vibrant personality and overwhelmingly positive outlook without overdoing it. His physicality is crucial for translating the dynamic fights from the anime into live action. In this role, Godoy is poised to become one of Netflix's rising stars, and his portrayal of Luffy will likely become an iconic representation for the streaming platform.

2. Sanji - The Charming Cook

Sanji (Played by Taz Skylar), the culinary genius, debuts early in the series and quickly establishes himself as one of the standout characters. Charming, flirtatious, daring, and slightly cocky, Sanji is instantly lovable. His unique fighting style and impeccable fashion sense add to his appeal. Sanji's flirtations with Nami and playful banter with Zoro provide great entertainment. He's also a constant source of encouragement for fellow crew members like Luffy and Usopp. The live-action adaptation captures Sanji's essence, making him as beloved as in the original One Piece anime. His perfect casting is a testament to the show's quality, and he would top the likability list if it weren't for a certain straw hat-wearing captain.

3. Koby - The Audience's Guide

Koby (Morgan Davies) plays a role akin to an audience surrogate. He's the first friend Luffy makes on his adventure, starting as a timid cabin boy imprisoned by the fearsome pirate Alvida. After Luffy frees him, Koby enlists with the Marines and forms a close bond with Vice Admiral Garp. Koby is an essential supporting character throughout the season. He embodies the viewers' sense of wonder and confusion in the extraordinary world of One Piece. While his loyalty to the Marines is unwavering, Koby's character development and growing courage, especially when he defies Vice Admiral Warp to stand up for Luffy, make him a sweet and brave young man. Luffy is fortunate to have him as a friend.

4. Nami - The Layered Thief:

Nami (Emily Rudd), One Piece's sole prominent female character so far, is a skilled thief with a mysterious past and a trove of secrets. Her journey unfolds as she crosses paths with Luffy in their quest to steal the Grand Line map. Nami reluctantly joins Luffy's crew, all the while harboring her secrets. She is initially depicted as secretive and cynical. However, her interactions with the Straw Hat crew gradually reveal her caring and trustworthy side. She develops genuine feelings for her newfound friends. Nami's character is beautifully layered, and she already ranks among the most compelling women in fantasy TV. Her portrayal adds a much-needed touch of realism to the carefree crew, with the actress delivering an outstanding performance, especially when sharing scenes with Iñaki Godoy and Mackenyu.

5. Zoro - The Great Swordsman:

Mackenyu, son of martial arts legend Sonny Chiba, assumes the role of Roronoa Zoro, also known as the Pirate Hunter. Zoro is infamous across the seas for his reputation as a pirate killer. His aspiration to become the world's greatest swordsman is coupled with his mastery of the Three Swords Style. Zoro, often quiet and stoic, balances loyalty, bravery, and a hint of hot-headedness. His commitment to protecting the crew's interests adds depth to his character. Zoro possesses all the qualities of an excellent fantasy hero, and Mackenyu's dedicated and purposeful portrayal aligns perfectly with the character. The season's conclusion sees him fully embracing his role as Luffy's First Mate, despite his occasional confusion and the overwhelming enthusiasm of his captain.

These characters' likability is a significant contributing factor to the success of the live-action adaptation. Their well-executed portrayals breathe life into the world of One Piece on Netflix, captivating audiences with their engaging and relatable characters. Each member of the crew brings a unique flavor to the series, making it a must-watch for both die-hard fans and newcomers to the One Piece universe.

