One Piece Vol. 103 Secures top spot on NYT bestsellers list; Reports

One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family, and more manga are making waves on the New York Times' latest bestsellers list for graphic books.

One Piece's success journey

Since its debut in 1997, One Piece has sailed a remarkable journey, chronicling over 1,000 chapters of adventure. Luffy's rubbery exploits in his quest to become the King of the Pirates have captured hearts worldwide. With an astonishing 516 million copies circulating globally, this manga reigns as an unparalleled bestseller.

The journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew continues to captivate fans, with Vol. 103 of the One Piece series securing an impressive fourth place on the esteemed New York Times bestsellers list for graphic books. This volume treats readers to more thrilling chapters of Luffy's monumental battle against Kaido of the Beasts. With its boundless imagination and gripping storyline, One Piece has become an unparalleled sensation in the manga world.

Kaiju No. 8 and other rising stars

Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 emerges as another rising star in the manga universe, staking its claim at the eleventh spot on the bestsellers list. The series brings a fresh twist, delving into the life of Kafka Hibino, who possesses a unique ability to transform into massive monsters. This exciting newcomer showcases its popularity through impressive sales, solidifying its presence among manga enthusiasts.

Diversity shines on the bestsellers list with the remarkable entries of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Tatsuki Fujimoto's poignant one-shot manga, Goodbye, Eri. Demon Slayer weaves a tale of resilience and transformation, while Goodbye, Eri navigates the emotional journey of a young filmmaker. These narratives resonate with readers, proving the enduring power of diverse storytelling.

Spy x Family's Intriguing Mix

Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family Vol. 1 adds a distinct flavor to the bestsellers list. This cleverly woven series masterfully blends humor, heartwarming connections, and pulse-pounding intrigue. Following the exploits of the Forgers, a unique family unit with extraordinary abilities, Spy x Family is a prime example of manga's ability to seamlessly fuse different genres. The upcoming spin-off film Spy x Family Code: White is expected to draw even more viewers.

