One Piece: What are global fan screenings for Netflix live-action and how to enter? Details inside

The legendary One Piece may be the greatest treasure in the seas, but later this month Netflix will offer fans of Eiichiro Oda's world an opportunity to discover its second-greatest treasure. The fans will be given a chance to get a taste of the upcoming live-action series leading up to the August 31 premiere at a special fan screening event. Don't worry if you don't have a ship to cross the seven seas to attend; the streamer will be hosting the event in ten places around the world. In the run-up to the premiere, the event will travel around the world, beginning in Los Angeles on August 24.

Where will the global screenings of One Piece take place?

Straw Hats Unite! events will take place on August 30 in Jakarta, Tokyo, Milan, and Metro Manila, and on August 31 in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Bangkok. On the 31st, Germany will also be able to celebrate with a special virtual event. Aside from Los Angeles, details on the events are scarce at the moment. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Straw Hat pirates and participate in two hours of activities before watching the pilot episode.

Check out the entire schedule of global screenings below for fans intending to attend the Straw Hats Unite events:

August 24: Los Angeles, United States

Event: Straw Hats Unite: Pirates on the Pier: A One-Piece Fan Celebration

Location: Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles

August 29: Paris, France

Event: Straw Hats Unite: One Piece Premiere

Location: More details to come

August 30: Jakarta, Indonesia



Event: Straw Hats Unite: All Aboard the Going Merry



Location: Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jakarta

August 30: Tokyo, Japan



Event: Straw Hats Unite: One Piece Special Screening



Location: More details to come

August 30: Milan, Italy



Event: Straw Hats Unite: una ciurma, un’anteprima, ONE PIECE



Location: More details are to come.

August 30: Metro Manila, Philippines



Event: Straw Hats Unite: Our Journey to the Grand Line



Location: Taguig, Metro Manila

August 30: Bangkok, Thailand



Location: More details to come

August 31: Germany Event: Straw Hats Unite: Virtual Watch Party

August 31: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Event: Going Merry at Rio de Janeiro: A One-Piece Fan Celebration



Location: Copacabana Beach, near Lifeguard Station #2.

August 31: Mexico City, Mexico



Event: ONE PIECE: México Fan Fest Location: Frontón Inclán, Mexico City

What to expect from a One Piece Live-Action screening?

Monkey D. Luffy (Iaki Godoy) is a young man who dreams of becoming the king of the pirates and finding the famous One Piece treasure concealed by Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). His devoted companions include Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), all of whom have their own hopes and goals.

Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorels Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross are all part of the ensemble cast.

The creators have also not forgotten the manga and anime history that preceded the live-action adaptation, with original series creator Oda remaining intimately involved and the original Japanese anime voice actors recast in the new series. One Piece will release on August 31, 2023 only on Netflix.

