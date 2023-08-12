One Piece: What are global fan screenings for Netflix live-action and how to enter? Details inside

Fans of the One Piece anime are in for a treat as they will get a chance to witness the first episode of Netflix's live-action series in a worldwide screening. Read to know more.

Written by Avnii Bagaria Published on Aug 12, 2023   |  01:34 AM IST  |  328
YouTube
Netflix to host One Piece screening for fans globally prior to its release (YouTube)

Key Highlight

  • Netflix will host special fan screenings and events in ten cities worldwide for One Piece fans
  • The event will begin on August 24 in Los Angeles and will travel to multiple cities
  • One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31

The legendary One Piece may be the greatest treasure in the seas, but later this month Netflix will offer fans of Eiichiro Oda's world an opportunity to discover its second-greatest treasure. The fans will be given a chance to get a taste of the upcoming live-action series leading up to the August 31 premiere at a special fan screening event. Don't worry if you don't have a ship to cross the seven seas to attend; the streamer will be hosting the event in ten places around the world. In the run-up to the premiere, the event will travel around the world, beginning in Los Angeles on August 24.

ALSO READ: One Piece Gear 5 explained: From Luffy's power to Tom and Jerry inspiration; here's what you need to know

Where will the global screenings of One Piece take place?

Straw Hats Unite! events will take place on August 30 in Jakarta, Tokyo, Milan, and Metro Manila, and on August 31 in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Bangkok. On the 31st, Germany will also be able to celebrate with a special virtual event. Aside from Los Angeles, details on the events are scarce at the moment. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Straw Hat pirates and participate in two hours of activities before watching the pilot episode.

Check out the entire schedule of global screenings below for fans intending to attend the Straw Hats Unite events:

August  24: Los Angeles, United States

Event: Straw Hats Unite: Pirates on the Pier: A One-Piece Fan Celebration

Location: Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles

August  29: Paris, France

Event: Straw Hats Unite: One Piece Premiere

Location: More details to come

August  30: Jakarta, Indonesia

Event: Straw Hats Unite: All Aboard the Going Merry

Location: Pantai Indah Kapuk, Jakarta

August  30: Tokyo, Japan

Event: Straw Hats Unite: One Piece Special Screening

Location: More details to come August  30: Milan, Italy

August  30: Milan, Italy

Event: Straw Hats Unite: una ciurma, un’anteprima, ONE PIECE

Location: More details are to come.

August  30: Metro Manila, Philippines

Event: Straw Hats Unite: Our Journey to the Grand Line

Location: Taguig, Metro Manila

August  30: Bangkok, Thailand

Location: More details to come

August  31: Germany Event: Straw Hats Unite: Virtual Watch Party

August  31: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Event: Going Merry at Rio de Janeiro: A One-Piece Fan Celebration

Location: Copacabana Beach, near Lifeguard Station #2.

August  31: Mexico City, Mexico

Event: ONE PIECE: México Fan Fest Location: Frontón Inclán, Mexico City

What to expect from a One Piece Live-Action screening?

Monkey D. Luffy (Iaki Godoy) is a young man who dreams of becoming the king of the pirates and finding the famous One Piece treasure concealed by Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). His devoted companions include Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), all of whom have their own hopes and goals.

Advertisement

Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorels Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Chioma Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Chanté Grainger, and Grant Ross are all part of the ensemble cast.

The creators have also not forgotten the manga and anime history that preceded the live-action adaptation, with original series creator Oda remaining intimately involved and the original Japanese anime voice actors recast in the new series. One Piece will release on August 31, 2023 only on Netflix. 

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1091 spoilers: Admiral Kizaru arrives; release date, plot, where to read and more

Advertisement

FAQs

Did Gear 5 surpass Goku?
Moreover, the fact that Goku is seen as being incredibly overpowered has led to a trend where any character's strength is measured against him. Hours after the release of One Piece episode 1071, it appears that Gear 5 has not managed to create the anticipated impact.
Can Luffy gear 5 beat Naruto?
It depends on how quick the fight will last. Luffy's Gears are costly and can't be maintained for long stretches of time and neither can Baryon Mode for Naruto. Due to the number of drawbacks the Baryon Mode brings, Luffy will probably clinch victory in Naruto vs. Luffy if they break those modes out.
How old is One Piece show?
Toei Animation produces an anime television series based on the One Piece manga. The series, which premiered on Fuji TV on October 20, 1999, has aired more than 1,000 episodes, and has been exported to various countries around the world.
About The Author
Avnii Bagaria
Avnii Bagaria

Avnii Bagaria is a Entertainment Journalist who is also a music and hollywood enthusiast. She has an experience of over ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!