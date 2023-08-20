One Piece: What to expect from Episode 1074? All details about release date, spoilers and other more

Right now, One Piece is showing some super intense episodes with Gear 5 as the main highlight. The fight between Luffy and Kaido is seriously the best one we've seen in the series so far. Fans are thrilled and can't wait to see if Luffy will finally defeat the bad guy. But you know, the Wano Country Saga has had some really sad moments. It's shown how cruel Kaido and Orochi can be. So, the creator, Oda, decided to have a bit of fun. He drew Gear 5 as a joke, making it look like those old cartoons, like Tom & Jerry. And guess what? People loved it! Especially since Gear 5 is already super popular.

One Piece episode 1074: release date and spoilers

Now, let's talk about when the next episode is coming out. There's a recap episode on August 27th, but don't worry, the new episode, Episode 1074, will be out on September 3rd at 9:30 am Japan time. Once it's out in Japan, you'll be able to watch it in different time zones.

Pacific Time: 7:00 pm

Central Time: 9:00 pm

Eastern Time: 10:00 pm

UK: 3:00 am

India: 7:30 am

Australia: 11:30 am

Episode 1074 is called Believe in Momo – Luffy’s Final Big Move. It's going to focus on Momonosuke, who has a big responsibility to save the island. There are some really touching moments with Momo remembering his mom's words. Plus, Luffy is gearing up for a huge attack to help Momo. It's going to be intense!

What to do while waiting for episode 1074?

We know it's tough to wait, but there's something cool to look forward to: the One Piece Live Action series on Netflix! It's dropping on August 31st with all 8 episodes of the first season. Each episode is about an hour long, so it's perfect for a weekend binge.

Some fans are a bit worried about how it'll compare to the original manga and anime. But here's the good news: Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, is involved in making sure it's done right. He's super passionate about this project and believes it'll do justice to his masterpiece. So, while you wait for Episode 1074 in September, give the live-action series a shot. It might pleasantly surprise you and give you a fresh take on the One Piece story. Who knows, you might end up loving it!