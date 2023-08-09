One Punch Man Chapter 190: What is King's plan? Release date, where to read, plot and more

With a slow chapter this week, the next one is gearing us up for some exciting battle. Atomic Samurai is not done with King just yet. Here is how the following storyline will transpire. Read on.

King in One Punch Man anime

Key Highlight

  • One Punch Man Chapter 190 will be releasing within days
  • The fight between King and Atomic Samurai has only just begun
  • Will King be able to get out of this mess unhurt?

This is that time of the month when fans have to wait endlessly to get the final release date of the next OPM chapter. In line for a release is One Punch Man Chapter 190. Atomic Samurai was face-to-face against King this time. And even he thought that this man what is the strongest of them all. From here on, it will be interesting to see how Murata narrates the battle. So here is everything you need to know about the plot and release date of the chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 190: Plot and recap

The title of the previous chapter was ‘Blade Test.’ In the last one, we saw that the Atomic Samurai decided to challenge King in his own game. King decided to bring out his sword and then he kept it back. But the Samurai sword that king was almost too fast for him to even catch the movements of his attack. Some fans were quick to compare his action to that of Luffy. There was a lot of mention of Gear 5 in the discussion threads of this chapter as well. Readers were more than impressed with how King managed to handle the situation without letting anyone know about his true powers. 

While this was one of the shortest chapters yet, the next storyline will bring a longer conversation between the two. Seeing the potential in King’s powers, the Samurai is sure to ask him to make him his disciple. King might not agree to this as he’s almost too lazy to get back to the battlefield. It will be interesting to see what his ultimate call would be the next time.

One Punch Man Chapter 190: Release date and where to read

OPM chapters usually follow a biweekly release cycle. The last chapter came out on July 26, 2023. And the fans are expecting the next one to release pretty soon on August 10, 2023. However, there has been no confirmation from Murata as of yet. We will be sure to update the section in case of any delay or hiatus. All the chapters of the manga are available to read on the official website of One Punch Man and Viz Media. At last, keep coming back to Pinkvilla.

FAQs

Who is stronger Saitama or Goku?
The mere comparison of strength between the two characters is crazy. Goku is an extraterrestrial being who has to lose a fight in order to get stronger. Saitama is a man that can defeat any foe with a single punch. If the two of them were to face off in a one-on-one battle, Saitama would easily win.
Who is Saitama's father?
The big reveal is that when Saitama finally meets him, he will put two and two together and find out that Blast is his dad. Yes, he is supposed to be an elusive character, but especially with the other stuff we know about him, this just makes sense. The writers are still setting up their fateful meeting.
Who married Saitama?
A character that the fanbase ships Saitama with is the Blizzard of Hell, Fubuki. This article will explore his interactions with her since she is the only female character Saitama interacts with other than Tatsumaki in the Psychic Sisters arc.
