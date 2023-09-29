One Punch Man Chapter 193: Will Saitama join Fubuki? Everything to know about the next outing

The latest chapter of One Punch Man dealt with a lot of themes and characters including Saitama, Fubuki, King, and the members of the Blizzard group. Murata is certainly proving that his version of the story is an ensemble take on OPM. In the last chapter, Fubuki goes to Saitama to ask him if he would join her in the cause. Well, a lot is yet to be answered in the new outing. So, here is everything to know about the latest chapter of the manga.

One Punch Man Chapter 193: Previous chapter recap!

In the previous chapter of One Punch Man, titled Level Up, fans witnessed King's quest becoming stronger. King, an S-Class Hero, sought training to enhance his abilities. However, his efforts led him to various dojo masters, none of whom believed they could teach him anything. This frustrating journey eventually brought King to Saitama, our beloved One Punch Man himself.

Saitama, known for his overwhelming strength, offered King some straightforward advice: start lifting weights to gain strength. It was a classic, no-frills approach to becoming formidable. Meanwhile, as King contemplated his training path, another development unfolded.

Fubuki, the powerful B-Class hero and leader of the Blizzard Group, paid a visit to Saitama's apartment. She came with an enticing offer, attempting to recruit Saitama into her group by bribing him with premium-quality beef. However, an unexpected turn of events occurred when Overgrown Rover, a fearsome monster, devoured the coveted beef. This led to Rover unexpectedly joining the Blizzard Group.

The chapter thus ended with Overgrown Rover aiding Fubuki and her group in defeating a monster, ultimately earning his place among them. One Punch Man Chapter 192 provided a mix of humor, unexpected alliances, and a glimpse of King's potential training regime, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what will happen next in Chapter 193.

One Punch Man Chapter 193 Expected release date, and where to read

The next chapter of OPM is expected to release on October 5, 2023, on Thursday. Most of the chapters are released on Thursdays with a two-week gap. However, Murata has yet to announce a definite release date. All the chapters of the manga will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and OPM's official website. All updates will be mentioned in this space as soon as they are out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

