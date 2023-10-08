One Punch Man Chapter 194: Saitama and Flashy Flash's conflict BEGINS; All we know so far

The latest chapter of One Punch Man was another fun ride with Saitama getting asked the most absurd question. As the chapter opened with action, more conversations opened the doors to a completely different storyline. With the mention of 'God' in the chapter, we know that the Neo Heroes Introduction Arc is about to get serious. Here is what the latest chapter brought to the table and what we can expect from the next one. Read on.

One Punch Man Chapter 194: Finding Clues about 'God' and what to expect next!

The chapter itself started with the conversation about the ancient dragon being sealed away. But the conflict of opinion leads to a build-up into a fight. And thus, the dragon in question was ultimately let loose, only for Saitama to see what the beast was actually capable of doing. On the other side, the fight comes to an end, and Saitama wins the battle with the flick of a hand. On the other side, we see that he is onto the next thing without caring about eliminating a beast that had legends going on for 800 years.

Next up, we see that he is enjoying a video game session with King. This is when Flashy Flash, the ninja decides to join the two and has a strong conversation with Saitama. As events unfold, we see that he has come to ask the caped baldy to join him on a new adventure. What is absurd is that he asks him to join him and become his disciple. The idea was to join hands and find out about the entity, called God. But Saitama was not in any mood to pay heed to this conflict. This is where we see that the two are in a place of conflict. One Punch Man Chapter 194 will see if this difference in opinion leads to a fight between the two. It will be interesting to see the battle unfold here!

One Punch Man Chapter 194: Potential release date and where to read

One Punch Man manga by Murata often takes a longer duration to come out, given the intricate details, easter eggs, and well-crafted plot of the story. The next chapter is expected to take at least two weeks to be out; the date is expected to be October 19, 2023. Otakukart confirms the release date of the same. All the chapters of the manga are available to read on the official pages of the One Punch Man website, and Viz Media.

