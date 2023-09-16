'One thing Justin's always gonna do... is give vocals': Hailey Bieber supports husband's acoustic duet with SZA for Snooze

Justin Bieber fans are in for a treat as their favorite singer released an acoustic due with SZA for her song Snooze, in the music video of which he already features. The pop star is one of the love interests in the video released last month. Netizens went ballistic when they found out since Justin had been lowkey for a while and they weren't expecting all the new content. With the release of an acoustic cover of the song, they have content in the musical sense.

Meanwhile, Justin's wife, model Hailey Bieber was quick to support him both times. She took to her Instagram stories to praise her husband and fans are absolutely loving it. For the unversed, Hailey and Justin recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together.

SZA releases acoustic duet of song Snooze with Justin Bieber

Posting a teaser for the acoustic duet of Snooze with Justin, SZA wrote on her Instagram, "Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @justinbieber out now [nerd face emoji]." In the clip, the two of them are running toward each other in an open grassy field with both of them wearing white. Soon after, Justin took to his stories to share some BTS from the recording of the surprise song. He posted clips from his recording session.

Justin can be seen standing at his home studio with equipment all around him. "Okey dokey artichoke-y," he in one of the videos. Wearing his signature backward baseball hat, he was shirtless and wearing a pair of low-rise jeans with a white Calvin Klein boxer visible on his waistline. Meanwhile, Hailey gushed about her husband on her Instagram stories. Sharing the clip posted by SZA, she added four heart eyes emoji. That wasn't the only shoutout.

Hailey Bieber supports Justin's acoustic duet with SZA

She proceeded to post a screenshot of herself listening to the song on Apple Music and wrote, "One thing Justin’s always gonna do... is give vocals." Previously, when the music video was released, the 26-year-old shared it on her story calling Justin and SZA her favorite artists. Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin shared images from their life together on their fifth wedding anniversary. The two posted lovely messages for one another on their Instagram.

Justin's heart-touching wish for Hailey in particular has been winning the Internet. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart." He further added, "I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby." Justin concluded his adorable note, "Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

