One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy RECALLS having 'romantic dreams' about James Lafferty

On a recent episode of "Drama Queens" podcast, Bethany Joy Lenz said that she had "romantic" dreams about her co-star and on-screen boyfriend James Lafferty when they were shooting the show's intimate scenes. For all seasons of the popular drama, the duo portrayed high-school sweethearts and their characters were married for nearly the whole time.

As per Just Jared, Lenz, Bethany who co-hosts "Drama Queens" with former One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush, said that spending so much time pretending to be in a relationship with Lafferty had an "unconscious" effect on her. She also admitted that for certain performers, this may make borders "confusing." "As the show went on, the more time we spent together, I mean, I would totally have a romantic dream about him and wake up and be like, 'oh wow, that was interesting,'" she said on the podcast.

However, Lenz was clear that because of the four-year age difference between them (Lafferty was about 17 while filming the pilot and Lenz was about 21) it "didn't occur" to her to intentionally have "personal romantic feelings for him." As per Just Jared she further said, “James and I always got on really well, but he was a lot younger than me. It just didn’t really occur to me to have personal, romantic feelings for him.”

Meanwhile, the "Grey's Anatomy" star believes her nightmares about Lafferty were unavoidable. “We’re kissing all day!” Bethany recalled. “We’re, like, making out and being all lovey-dovey, of course it’s gonna work its way into your subconscious. But we never ever got together in real life and that’s, honestly, probably what kept the chemistry alive onscreen for so long.” Interestingly, the "One Tree Hill" series finale, which aired in 2012, concluded with Nathan and Haley (or "Naley," as they were fondly known to on the internet) as happily married parents of two children.

