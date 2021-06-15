One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton reflects on Pete Wentz's 'inappropriate' cameo on the show

Hilarie Burton opened up about a celebrity guest appearance's storyline on One Tree Hill that she found inappropriate after rewatching it.

Hilarie Burton is all set to go down memory lane with her new podcast, Drama Queens that will have her chat alongside other One Tree Hill alums, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. The popular teen sitcom saw several celebrities making a guest appearance including Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. Burton in her recent interview with People opened up about her character's storyline with Wentz and appreciated him for being a "good sport."

Recalling her brief onscreen romance with Pete and his guest appearance on the show, Burton said, "Poor Pete. Pete really thought he was just coming on the show to play like, a cool dude. And the next thing you know, it looks like he's having an affair with a high school girl."

Pointing to the show's inappropriate storyline involving him, Burton further told People, "Yeah, I don't think he realized our characters were in high school because we were all in our 20s in real life. And so it wasn't until even I watched it back that I was like, 'Oh, there's a lot of insinuation in here. I thought we were just kissing buddies, but this looks bad in the edit.'"

Recently, several teen dramas have come under fire as stars from the show are now opening about the onscreen as well as offscreen issues faced by them. Not long ago, The OC star Mischa Barton opened up about the show's storyline and her character's journey hypersexualized her in real life. She opened up about feeling the pressure to lose her virginity due to her character's experiences.

