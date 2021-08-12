One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush gets ENGAGED to boyfriend Grant Hughes in Italy

Sophia Bush has announced that her boyfriend, Grant Hughes, popped the question and is now officially her fiancé. The actress revealed the news with her followers on her Instagram on August 10. Bush shared a picture of herself and her new fiancé on a lake boat. Hughes can be seen kneeling on one knee in the boat, placing a ring on Sophia's finger.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth. #YES," she captioned the sweet photo. "Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favourite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life," she continued. "My heart. It bursts." Hughes also took to his instagram to announce the happy news. "She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love," he captioned the picture.

Interestingly, Bush and Hughes were first seen together in May 2020. The two were seen holding hands as they strolled around Malibu, according to E! News at the time. Bush also uploaded other photos of Hughes in an Instagram post showcasing photos from their vacation on Tuesday. She used the hashtag "Happy Girl" in her post.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, Hughes, a co-founder of FocusMotion, has shared glimpses of their love on his Instagram profile throughout their relationship. Hughes selected a set of photographs in January to "recognize the moments of 2020 that were more enduring than others," some of which featured Bush. Hughes and Bush were seen together at a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles, posing at a nature retreat on California's Kern River, and enjoying a "lazy" weekend in Malibu, according to the post. Hughes also gave fans a glimpse inside their "first date," which featured their "first Covid test."

ALSO READ:Sophia Bush says 'grown ups' on One Tree Hill set were 'controlling and manipulative' towards her and co stars