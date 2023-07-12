One Tree Hill: Did you know actor Bethany Joy Lenz was part of a cult for 10 years? Details inside

Bethany Joy Lenz, known for her role in One Tree Hill, recently shared the deeply personal revelation of her 10-year experience in a cult during an episode of the podcast Drama Queens. She expressed her intention to document her journey in a book, highlighting the challenges she faced and the recovery process that followed.

Bethany Joy Lenz' cult survivor perspective

"I was in a cult for 10 years," Bethany courageously disclosed on the podcast. Recognizing the significance of her story, she expressed her desire to write about her experiences and the subsequent decade of recovery. Despite her willingness to share, she refrained from providing specific details due to legal considerations.

Bethany Joy Lenz on overcoming obstacles and finding healing

"The pressure of getting it right... and all the people that are involved... it's more complicated for the timing of that," Bethany talked about the challenges she faces in documenting her journey. However, she has made progress, accumulating various essays and chapters that she hopes to weave together into a comprehensive account. Her ADHD diagnosis has presented its own set of challenges, but she remains committed to sharing her story.

ALSO READ: Jana Kramer REVEALS dating Chris Evans, claims the Captain America actor ghosted her; Find Out Why

About the Drama Queen podcast hosted by Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Hilarie Burton

The Drama Queens podcast, led by Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Hilarie Burton, takes listeners on a nostalgic journey back to the beloved TV series One Tree Hill. This podcast allows fans to relive the ups and downs, loves and losses, and the highs and lows of high school life portrayed in the show. With their infectious enthusiasm, the hosts invite listeners to rewatch the series and rekindle their love for the characters and storylines. Through heartfelt discussions, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and engaging interviews, the Drama Queens podcast creates a space for fans to immerse themselves in the world of One Tree Hill and experience the emotional rollercoaster all over again. Whether reminiscing about iconic moments, reflecting on the impact of the show, or exploring personal growth and empowerment, Sophia, Bethany, and Hilarie deliver a captivating and entertaining podcast that keeps fans engaged and entertained. For fans of the show, the Drama Queens podcast is a must-listen, offering a unique opportunity to relive the magic of "One Tree Hill" and embrace their inner Drama Queen. Their candid discussions have covered sensitive topics, including addressing misconduct allegations against the show's creator. By reclaiming their experiences, the trio aims to empower others and inspire healing. Bethany's forthcoming book promises to shed light on her tumultuous journey and offer hope to those who have endured similar ordeals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai for the first time; ‘Trying to be a good example’