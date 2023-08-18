One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz opens up about overcoming cult experience; Says ‘there’s no shame in being abused’

Former One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz has revealed the harrowing details of her ten-year struggle within an undisclosed cult. In a candid interview, she shed light on the mental and emotional toll she endured during her recovery period. Her story carries a powerful message: "There's no shame in being abused."

A courageous revelation by Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethany Joy Lenz, who is well known for playing Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill, talked about her turbulent time spent in a secretive cult. She confessed that her path to recovery had been paved with suffering and miscommunication anxiety. She eventually realized, though, that the victims are not to blame. Lenz said, "There are really terrible people out there who do bad things. That doesn't make you a bad person and that doesn't make you at fault."

Bethany Joy Lenz on embracing healing and helping others

Lenz took a long time to come to terms with and embrace himself. She acknowledged that it was difficult to describe her ordeal in terms that others could understand, so she chose to keep quiet out of fear of being misunderstood. Despite the suffering, Lenz's recovery journey gave her comfort and enabled her to make progress in helping others. She now hopes to offer encouragement to people in comparable circumstances. Her upcoming memoir on her cult experience serves as a testament to her determination to raise awareness and assist those in need. "Before, it may have been more about me needing to have a catharsis," Lenz said "I'm good with that and, now, I actually just want to help people."

Bethany Joy Lenz' co-stars were her lifeline of support

Bethany Joy Lenz found comfort and strength in the constant support of her One Tree Hill co-stars as she recovered from the horrible experience. Notably, Paul Johansson, who played Dan Scott on the show, showed Lenz and her daughter kindness by welcoming them into his home. Lenz described how her co-stars gave her an essential lifeline that helped her to escape the cult's boundaries by accepting her for who she really was.

