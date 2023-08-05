One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush files for divorce from Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage

Sophia Bush, known for her role in One Tree Hill, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, after a brief 13 months of marriage. This news arrives mere weeks following their joyous one-year wedding anniversary.

A bond forged through service for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The decision to part ways comes as a surprise to many, as the couple's connection traces back over a decade. Having been friends for an impressive ten years, Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes found a deeper bond during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, united by their shared commitment to community service. Even in the face of this change, they intend to sustain their joint nonprofit efforts and preserve their strong friendship. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes celebrated their one year anniversary just weeks prior

The announcement arrives approximately seven weeks after Sophia Bush shared a touching Instagram post commemorating their wedding anniversary. Accompanying a black and white throwback photo capturing the essence of their special day, Bush expressed her elation at the past year, exclaiming her love and devotion to her now-former husband. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” Sophia captioned. "Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary (white heart).”

Sophia Bush's decision to divorce Grant Hughes comes as a poignant turn of events, altering the course of a relationship that was celebrated by their engagement and subsequent wedding in June 2022. The couple's journey, marked by picturesque moments and heartfelt expressions of love, now takes an unforeseen path. This decision echoes through Bush's history, as she navigates the complexities of love and relationships, having previously been married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

