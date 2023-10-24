'One who is younger': Irina Shayk reportedly 'not happy' with Bradley Cooper dating Gigi Hadid?DEETS Inside

Irina Shayk, who used to be with Bradley Cooper, isn't too happy that he's now dating Gigi Hadid. A source close to Shayk revealed about what her reaction to Gigi and Bradley dating.

Irina Shayk's reaction to Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dating

The source revealed to Page Six that “Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger,” they added, “It took her by surprise.” Irina Shayk seems to be doing things to get attention from photographers. She's making sure she looks really good when she's taking her six-year-old daughter to school. It's like she's saying, “She’s saying, ‘Look, baby, I’m still hot.'”

Bradley and Irina's relationship timeline

Bradley and Irina used to date starting in 2015, but they broke up in 2019. Since then, they've been back together and then apart again. They still share a friendly relationship because they co-parent their child. There's a chance we might see them together on Halloween. They've spent that holiday together in the past. They were even seen on vacation in Italy in late August, where they did a topless photoshoot.

Irina was linked to NFL legend Tom Brady during the summer, but that didn't last. It seems she wants to settle down with Bradley because they've been together for many years. However, some say they're not really a couple anymore and are just co-parents and best friends.

A look into Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship

At the beginning of October, Bradley Cooper, 48, and model Gigi Hadid, 28, were seen together for the first time at the popular restaurant Via Carota in downtown New York City. Rumors of their relationship started in early October when they were spotted having a meal at Via Carota, which is in the West Village of New York City. It seems like they've been getting closer in the past few weeks.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, Bradley and Gigi are enjoying their time together. Their connection seems pretty casual at the moment. They both have children, busy careers, and hectic lives, so they understand the demands of their world. People find their budding romance charming, and there's definitely an attraction between them.

Gigi Hadid was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction. They share a three-year-old daughter named Khai. However, they went their separate ways in October 2021 after nearly six years of being together.