‘Only 48 hrs of being parents’, says Keke Palmer as she welcomes her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson became a family of three as the Emmy Award winner announced the birth of their baby boy Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton on Monday. Palmer excitedly shared some of their family photos on Instagram with captions welcoming their kid.

The first photo of the slide was of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson as they show what the duo look like after being parents for only 48 hours. They seem to look tired but extremely happy after welcoming their baby boy. The second slide shows the video of Palmer singing ‘Someone’ by El Debarge for her boyfriend Jackson in the car as he included the track in the playlist from when they started dating. For this Keke wrote, "We became each other's someone and made someone, look at God!".

The third photo of this Instagram series shows the hospital room as Jackson is taking care of the baby by coddling it back and forth. Palmer writes that their baby loves Rolling Ray as he is so calm while listening to it.

The next photo in the Instagram series is very beautiful as the couple looks lovingly at their child who is lying on Palmer. Keke captions the photo that she is not hiding the world from her son but rather hiding her son from the world.

Palmer also shares the close-up picture of their baby boy as he is peacefully sleeping next to a soft toy. The Emmy Award winner also shared another close-up picture of the child.

At the end Keke Palmer writes the name of their child as LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON and writes that being born during the Black History Month with the name that is matching.

Palmer revealed about her pregnancy during December as she debuted on Saturday Night Live. Darius Jackson, who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend, is a former college football player and fitness instructor.