'Only do it if you...': When Zendaya gave some 'words of wisdom' to upcoming actresses;

Being an A-Lister gives an experience with blockbuster hits and immense fame. Zendaya, one of the young actors who is currently enjoying her fame and success once shared her learnings from her career as she gave advice for avoiding legal traps. The closed-door deals and contracts are something that any newcomer would not be aware of but the Dune actress gave a piece of advice to aspiring actresses.

Zendaya gave THIS advice to newcomers in the acting industry

At the start of her career, the actress learned the business of acting early, encouraging other young performers to read their contracts, be aware, have conversations, and ask as many questions as they could. Sitting down for an interview, Zendaya answered DMs from fans on her cover shoot interview with Vogue India. When asked what would be words of wisdom for any aspiring actresses, the Dune star said, “Only do it if you love it,” as she meant that people should only take roles that they want or are interested in.

From her experience, the Spider-Man actress also added an important and understated tip, “And when you get into this industry, read all your contracts.” Like many Hollywood stars, she found contracts boring and unimportant as she viewed them as just another piece of homework that grownups were all too happy to throw at her. But age and experience have finally brought her more wisdom about the contracts as she shares advice about that.

Will Zendaya have a bigger part in Dune 2?

The actress will be seen in the hotly anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two. Zendaya is seen as Chani in the movie, a Fremen woman who appears in Paul's visions during the first movie. In the released trailer, her character is everywhere as she prepares to fight alongside her people in battle. With plenty of action sequences featuring Chani, and being a romantic partner for the protagonist, Paul, it can be assumed that Zendaya will have much more screen space as compared to the first movie.

Dune: Part Two is set to release on 15 March 2024

