'Only hung out with my female friends' Taylor Swift addressed bisexual rumors in her 1989 (Taylor's version) prologue

Taylor Swift has finally addressed rumors that have been going around for a long time. These rumors claimed that she had secretly dated some of her close female friends.

Taylor Swift addressed bisexual rumors in her album

In the prologue of her album 1989 (Taylor's Version), she explains that she started hanging out only with women because it "became clear" that people would assume she was "sleeping" with men, even when she was just friends with them.

As per screenshots leaked on twitted on Thursday, Taylor Swift worte,“And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

So she “simply changed [her] behavior,” thinking she could change the narrative. Taylor added, “I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships.If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.” However, even this decision didn't stop people from making sensational and sexual assumptions.

Taylor has faced these rumors before. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, she denied that her song Me! was her way of coming out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. She explained that she wanted to create uplifting art during a time of political turmoil, without necessarily being a part of the community she was advocating for. She told the magazing at that time, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male.”

The Wildest dreams singer continued, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world.”

Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron were speculated to be dating

These rumors about Taylor dating her female friends began when she became close with actress Dianna Agron in the early 2010s. Swift even dedicated a song from her Red album to Agron. However, they stopped hanging out around the time 1989 was released in 2014. Despite the speculation, Agron has repeatedly denied any romantic involvement. She explained that her name in the liner notes of Swift's songs was more about friendship than being the inspiration for the songs. She also mentioned that there have been many untrue stories about her dating life.

Both Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron have been strong advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community, but neither has publicly been in a queer relationship. Taylor is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

