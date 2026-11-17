Only M*rders in London, the 6th season of Only M*rders in the Building, is all set to begin streaming online soon. Ahead of the new edition’s debut, the trailer for the series has been unveiled. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Only M*rders in London

Only M*rders in the Building Season 6 - Only M*rders in London is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series will be available for streaming on December 8, 2026.

While more details about the Indian premiere are yet to be made available, the show is expected to be available on JioHotstar.

Official trailer and plot of Only M*rders in London

Only M*rders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, three neighbours living in New York's Arconia apartment building who share a passion for true-cr*me podcasts. Across its five seasons, the trio finds themselves caught up in a series of mysterious incidents within the building, uncovering hidden secrets and unexpected twists while documenting their discoveries through their own podcast.

Each season revolves around a different mystery, taking the trio through the building's secret passages, Hollywood connections, and complicated relationships among its residents. As their search becomes increasingly personal, they must navigate unexpected challenges while trying to uncover the truth.

In its sixth season, titled Only M*rders in London, the trio ventures beyond New York for the first time, travelling to London following a mysterious incident involving rival podcaster Cinda Canning. As they uncover connections to an intriguing royal mystery from Cinda's recent UK assignment, the three friends find themselves caught up in an unexpected adventure across the Atlantic.

Cast of Only M*rders in London

Only M*rders in London stars Selena Gomez , Martin Short, and Steve Martin in the lead roles. Moreover, actors Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are expected to reprise their previous roles.

Additionally, the 6th season’s guest star lineup is expected to include Simone Ashley , Matthew Beard, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jane Horrocks, Sharon Horgan, Lesley Nicol, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, David Tennant, Anjana Vasan and Jodie Whittaker.

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