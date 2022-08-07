Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez REVEALS she 'hopes to be married and to be a mom'

Selena Gomez may be 30, flirty and thriving, but the gorgeous singer and actress dreams of starting a family of her own! During an appearance on TaTaTu's video podcast Giving Back Generation hosted by her close friend Raquelle Stevens, the Lose You To Love Me singer was her candid self revealing how she envisions one day stepping back from her flourishing Hollywood career, devoting time to her spouse and children.

"I hope to be married and to be a mom," Selena Gomez confessed on the podcast, via Today. Foreseeing her future, the Only Murders in the Building star added, "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out. Just keep it real." Interestingly, Selena Gomez's parental instincts can be strongly seen in her unbreakable bond with her little sister Gracie, 8, who "puts things in perspective" for Gomez.

"I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not," Selena Gomez gushed before further pondering, "It's so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point. I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life."

We can already envision what a doting mom Selena is going to be!

Moreover, Jessica Simpson pointed out Selena Gomez's caring side towards kids during an Instagram Live session when she recounted Sel taking her oldest daughter Maxwell, 10, to her first-ever pop concert, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour. Simpson thanked Gomez "for being a great babysitter," as Maxwell befriended one of Selena's younger sisters.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez STUMPED as her nana asks how she ended things with 'that guy'; Is it Justin Bieber or The Weeknd?