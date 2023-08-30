Only Murders in the Building 3: Did you spot these Meryl Streep easter eggs and references in episode five of the Hulu series?

Only Murders in the Building has been one of the most talked about mystery series since it first premiered on August 31, 2021. The Hulu series stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage. But the stakes of the comedy-drama raised ever higher when the news of Meryl Streep being cast came out.

Streep plays Loretta Durkin, a charming but struggling actor who has lived in her apartment for 35 to 40 years, in the currently airing season three. Rich Murray, the production designer took the opportunity to sprinkle lots of Easter eggs and references about the decades-long career the veteran actress and award-winning artist has lived in her 74-year-old life.

Only Murders in the Building 3: Meryl Streep easter eggs in episode five

During episode five of season three of Only Murders in the Building titled Ah, Love, Martin Short's character arrives at Loretta's apartment for dinner. It is then that viewers get a detailed view of the setup including all the honorary hints at Streep's acting career.

Kramer vs. Kramer

The first easter egg is related to Kramer vs. Kramer, the 1979 legal drama film where Streep played Joanna Kramer. The reference is Loretta's fridge door which features a board similar to the one in the movie. There's also a Christmas card from Joanna to her son Billy. The card was recreated and images were hung around it to pay homage to the Robert Benton film.

Out of Africa

The next reference is in connection to the 1985 romantic drama film Out of Africa. Streep played Karen Blixen, a woman who recalls her life in Africa. An ottoman was covered with a burlap fabric in a Kenyan coffee design referring to Karen's residence on a coffee plantation.

The Devil Wears Prada

Up next is Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 comedy-drama film which has become an iconic fashion film. Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, the movie saw Streep as Miranda Priestly. The character instantly became popular and is much loved by the audience. A series of books were placed on Loretta's bookcase and the book spines feature the film's logo.

Julie & Julia

The French tulips on Loretta's desk were a nod to Streep's 2009 biographical crime-drama film Julie & Julia. The actress portrayed Julia Child, the late American chef and author. The scripts on the character's desk were also plays or movies she had been in.

Suffragette

Lastly, the framed hanging tea towel is an easter egg that honors Streep's 2015 historical drama film, Suffragette. She played British political activist Emmeline Pankhurst in the movie. The character's name is written on the tea towel. The film also starred Helena Bonham Carter, known for playing Bellatrix Lestrange in the blockbuster Harry Potter franchise.

