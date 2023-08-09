Only Murders in the Building 3: Episode schedule of Selena Gomez starrer mystery comedy-drama series on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is back with an all-new season and the star-studded series has upped the bar with even more talented actors joining the cast, one of them being the iconic Meryl Streep. The mystery comedy-drama television series revolves around three characters Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage. After season two's ending, here's the episode schedule for this season so you know exactly which episode is airing and when.

Only Murders in the Building 3 release date and cast

Season three of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 6, 2023, on Hulu. The first two episodes of the series are available to stream with the premiere and the finale of the season will release on October 3, 2023. It stars Selena Gomez as Mabel, Steve Martin as Charles, and Martin Short as Oliver. Apart from the main trio, the show has featured several star appearances including Cara Delevingne as Alice Banks and Tina Fey as Cinda Canning.

Watch the trailer for Only Murders in the Building 3 here:

The three additions to the cast of Only Murders in the Building include Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, Jesse Williams as Tobert, and Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy. Ryan Broussard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cyril Creighton will be returning to portray their roles this season. The trailer for season three of Only Murders in the Building was released on July 26. Netizens have been excited to watch the show and here's the full episode schedule.

Only Murders in the Building 3 episode schedule

The full schedule of Only Murders in the Building includes the date a new episode will be released and the name of the said episode. The third season consists of 10 episodes but the names of the final two episodes have not yet been announced. Check out the weekly plan:

Episode 1: The Show Must: August 8

Episode 2: The Beat Goes on: August 8

Episode 3: Grab Your Hankies: August 15

Episode 4: The White Room: August 22

Episode 5: Ah, Love: August 29

Episode 6: Ghost Light: September 5

Episode 7: CoBro: September 12

Episode 8: Sitzprobe: September 19

Episode 9: TBA: September 26

Episode 10: TBA: October 3

Only Murders in the Building 3 synopsis

Only Murders in the Building season three picks up right where season two left off, with the death of Paul Rudd's character Ben Glenroy. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver investigate the murder which took place behind the scenes at a Broadway show. According to creator John Hoffman, season three will focus on Oliver just like season one centered around Mabel and season two focused on Charles. The show first premiered on August 31, 2021.

