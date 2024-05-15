Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Sets Premiere Date As Teaser Shows Trio Heading To Hollywood; DEETS

The teaser for Only Murders In The Building season 4 is out and the series is scheduled for a premiere on August 27, 2024. The new teaser shows that the investigation surrounding Sazz’s death has begun and the trio is headed to L.A. and New York.

In the teaser, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return as the adorable trio of former strangers all set to begin the murder investigation. The Only Murders In The Building Season 4 teaser presents high anticipation for the series as it gives a peek into the upcoming season where the makers are set to take viewers on an epic journey with hilarious scenes and witty dialogues.

New addition to the star-studded cast of Only Murders In The Building season 4

This new season of Selena Gomez's detective comedy series comes packed with guest appearances from stars including Meryl Streep as Oliver's love interest, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy, Melissa McCarthy, Randolph, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, and more.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the theme of this season, showrunner Hoffman said, "Everything else that's happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That's a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way."

What to expect from Only Murders In The Building season 4?

Searching for answers to the reasons behind murders especially about who really killed Jane Lynch's Sazz and whether the aim was actually Charles, the trio sets sail in the brilliant comedy's new season.

The official description of Only Murders 4 elaborates on Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestling with the shocking aftermath of the season 3 ending regarding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki’s murder. Season 4 is “questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim,” as the comedy trio’s investigation takes them all the way to L.A. where a Hollywood studio is making a movie about the Only Murders podcast. Hulu’s description for the teaser says,“As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

Selena Gomez, Martin, Short, and John Hoffman are the executive producers of Only Murders in the Building along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal under 20th Television Studio.

