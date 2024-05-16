Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Who Are The A-Listers Joining The Stellar Cast; Find Out

Only Murders In the Building, a comedy mystery series, is coming back with its fourth season. The third season was a mega-hit. Not only the last season, but the show became Hulu's most successful original series throughout its three seasons. And, a stellar cast is returning.

Hulu unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new season on Tuesday, providing fans the first look at all the new faces. After watching the teaser trailer, we can assume that the show will pick up right after the events of the season 3 finale. Know more about the season 4 and who's joining the cast.

When is Only Murders in the Building season 4 releasing?

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres August 27 on Hulu. Hulu announced Only Murders in the Building was renewed for season four on Oct. 3, the day season three released its final episode.

What will Only Murders in the Building season 4 be about?

According to the official description of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are grappling with the startling events from the climax of season three involving Charles' stunt double and pal, Sazz Pataki. They're unsure if Sazz or Charles was the target. To get to the bottom of it, they head to Los Angeles, where a movie based on the Only Murders podcast is in the works. But their investigation takes an unexpected turn when they rush back to New York. They find themselves delving deep into the complex lives of the residents in the West Tower of their building's courtyard.

Who's returning for OMITB season 4?

Along with Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, the cast for Season 4 includes Michael Cyril Creighton and special guest stars including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, and more. In February 2024, Streep’s return for season 4 was confirmed. She will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce Only Murders in the Building along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. It was created by Martin and Hoffman. 20th Television is the studio.

