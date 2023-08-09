Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez starrer returns for Season 3; Know release date, plot and more

Only Murders in the Building is all set to release its upcoming Season 3. The renowned series is famous for its eccentric crime-solving adventures within Arconia is about to make a triumphant return. Season 3 promises even more action and star power. The ensemble cast of Only Murders in the Building has been updated with new notable actors to its already mind-blowing cast, which includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building Season 3 gets release date; Find out

What can fans expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

In a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2022, program creator John Hoffman revealed details about the following season's theme. While Seasons 1 and 2 focused on Mabel and Charles, Season 3 is likely to dig deeper into Oliver's desire to make a victorious return.

At the close of Season 2, the lead actor (Paul Rudd) in Oliver Putnam's Broadway comeback production died on stage shortly after the opening night performance, providing a fitting narrative for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

In Only Murders in the Building season 3, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will try and solve the mystery with their killer chemistry and superb wit. However, Glenroy's death occurred outside the building's walls, yet it is linked to them. Furthermore, the extra focus on the theatrical provides refreshing new complications to the Charles-Oliver-Mabel dynamic, proving Only Murders in the Building still has some delightful tricks up its sleeve.

Meanwhile, Season 2 ended with a stunning revelation that the crime-solving squad discovered Cinda's true identity, while revealing Poppy as the enigmatic Becky Butler, who engineered Bunny's demise. Poppy's devious operation, carried out in order with her partner-in-crime, Detective Kreps, who aimed at obtaining fame through a manufactured murder-solving podcast. Although, the season's climax skipped a year, while intentionally laying the groundwork for the story to develop in Season 3.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Release date, cast and other details

The long-awaited Season 3 will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, August 8, with two thrilling episodes. The following episodes will be released on a weekly basis, providing fans with a steady dose of suspense and mystery.

The main trio of Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora will return to wow the audience. Meanwhile, Ryan Broussard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cyril Creighton are among the Season 2 returnees.

Only Murders in the Building returns with two new notable cast members, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, which adds a new depth of brilliance to Season 3. Rudd, who appeared briefly as Ben Glenroy, the protagonist in Oliver's play, in the Season 2 finale, is set to become the primary player in Season 3's overarching mystery. Ashley Park and Jesse Williams will join the cast in recurring roles, while Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, and Matthew Broderick will make guest appearances, further enhancing the show's star power.

Advertisement

The anticipation for a thrilling season grows. As the countdown to the third season's launch begins, fans are anticipating the resolution of mysteries, the dynamic chemistry between the characters, and the offbeat humor that has been synonymous with the show.

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything we know!