Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez walks with Martin Short and Steve Martin to give an update

Exciting news for fans of Only Murders in the Building! The show's official social media accounts recently shared a video of stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, announcing the completion of filming for the highly anticipated third season of the Hulu hit series. Even more thrilling, the video was actually filmed the week before it was posted, bringing us one step closer to finally watching the next chapter of this beloved show. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a new season filled with mystery, laughter, and all the quirky characters we've come to love.

What's up with this season?

In the clip, we see the elevator doors open and the trio walks through.

“That’s a wrap… on season three… of Only Murders in the Building,” Steve, Selena and Martin say one after the other.

They then walk up to a railing and shout, “That’s a wrap,” before panning to the crew all below, cheering. Check out the video below!

The upcoming third season will have quite a few new stars, including Meryl Streep, Wesley Taylor, Paul Rudd and more.

Last week, Selena actually revealed that they wrapped with their own social media post on Thursday (April 20), sharing a photo with Meryl.

