Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez walks with Martin Short and Steve Martin to give an update

The cast is ready to welcome the third season of the show and have given a sneak peek of what's in store for the audience.

Written by Tanya Bimbra   |  Published on Apr 26, 2023   |  08:11 PM IST  |  3.6K
Selena Gomez (Source: Onlymurdershulu/ Instagram)
Exciting news for fans of Only Murders in the Building! The show's official social media accounts recently shared a video of stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, announcing the completion of filming for the highly anticipated third season of the Hulu hit series. Even more thrilling, the video was actually filmed the week before it was posted, bringing us one step closer to finally watching the next chapter of this beloved show. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a new season filled with mystery, laughter, and all the quirky characters we've come to love.

 

What's up with this season?

In the clip, we see the elevator doors open and the trio walks through.

“That’s a wrap… on season three… of Only Murders in the Building,” Steve, Selena and Martin say one after the other.

They then walk up to a railing and shout, “That’s a wrap,” before panning to the crew all below, cheering. Check out the video below!

The upcoming third season will have quite a few new stars, including Meryl Streep, Wesley Taylor, Paul Rudd and more.

Last week, Selena actually revealed that they wrapped with their own social media post on Thursday (April 20), sharing a photo with Meryl.

Is the Arconia a real building?
Yes, the Arconia is a real building in New York City. And it's grown massively in popularity since the TV show debuted. Built on farmland in 1908, the Belnord is one of the grandest apartment-style homes on the Upper West Side.
Will there be a third season of the show?
The first teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building series 3 has dropped already, and you can watch it at the top of this page! The new cast additions have also been revealed and Ashley Park, Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are just some of the incredible new stars of the show.
Who owns the Arconia?
The tenants eventually organized a 16-year rent strike against then-owner Lillian Seril. In 1994, Seril finally gave up and sold the property, after which she resided in it until she died a decade later. The new owner of the building was Extell Development Company, which poured $100 million into repairs and upgrades.
About The Author
Tanya Bimbra
Tanya Bimbra

A content writer for 13 years, the entertainment section is Tanya's favorite. A self-confessed creative claustrophob... Read more

