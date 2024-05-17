Only Murders In The Building Star Martin Short Reveals He Doesn't Believe In 'Bucket List Thing' Anymore

Actor Martin Short, after being sworn in as the mayor of Funner, California, had some things to reveal about his plans for what he wants to do next, and “there’s not a lot of longing,” when it comes to it. Short said that he disposed of the idea of a bucket list sometime back. “I now realize, at 74, I would’ve done it,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE.



Martin Short on how his career has unfolded

As the comedian was selected for this promotional position for Harrah's Resort SoCal, he divulged on what fellow comic Bill Maher and he shared in common. Turns out, it's a simple indifference to bucket lists. While talking to PEOPLE magazine at the resort after the inauguration, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that he and Maher have talked about the subject before. “If I wanted to direct, I would’ve,” said Short, adding that he pretty much enjoys everything that he is doing currently, including acting and this new position as the Mayor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Short revealed that he would not have anticipated the order in which things took place, saying that becoming the mayor of Funner is the first thing he assumed would happen at the start of his career, which kickstarted nearly 5 decades ago. “It went mayor, and then maybe, someday, a People’s Choice Award,” he told the outlet.

Advertisement

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 to premiere this August

The actor also got to hang out with his friend Jane Lynch, actor and former mayor of the resort. I get to hang with Jane Lynch. I love Jane,” he said about the Glee Star. Lynch was elected as the Mayor of the resort in 2022, making her the first female to hold the position. Amongst one of the most noted actor-comics in the industry, Lynch has garnered 5 Primetime Emmy awards, one Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lynch joined Short starrer Only Murders In The Building in Season 3 and is set to reprise her role as Sazz Pataki in a series of flashbacks in the upcoming season.

Season 4 picks up the plotline from Patazi’s murder as Short’s character Oliver Putnam, Steve Martin’s Charles-Hayden Savage and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora investigate the death from the last season. The Hulu series is set to premiere on August 27 of this year

ALSO READ: Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Sets Premiere Date As Teaser Shows Trio Heading To Hollywood; DEETS