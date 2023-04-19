Only Murders in the Building: THESE characters bid adieu to season 3

Summer heat waves will stir a wave of laughter as season 3 of the most-awaited series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will grace their presence with its all-new third installment. As the hype of season 3 has been taking over the audience, they just can't stop wondering what new drama-filled season 3 has in store for the viewers.

With its new season, there is also addition and subtraction of old details.

Only Murder in the Buildings, which will return this summer, won't have two of the performers who helped the ensemble cast and season become a successful unit in its first two seasons.

For the forthcoming third season of the series, which is adding a few major names to the ensemble in place of stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Out of which actors Amy Ryan, who played Jan, and Nathan Lane, as Teddy Dimas, won't be marking their comebacks for season 3.

Here is why they won't be marking their attendance for season 3.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, when asked about their plans for the future season, Lane and Ryan gave fans an update.

"Only Meryl in the Building," Lane remarked. "Well, I'm not, no. No. I haven't been able to participate since I've been working on a play, but I assume my character is currently behind bars. Perhaps in a later season?"

The pair said that in order to get revenge on the other characters in the series, their characters should band together. Additionally, they implied that Meryl Streep, who will join the cast for Season 3, would work with them in Season 4 as part of an intricate plan. Which gives a hint that they will be back in action from season 4.





Who is the newest addition to the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for its upcoming installment?

"Only Murders in the Building" is presently filming its third season, and Gomez, Martin, and Short are all making their comebacks.

Along with newcomers Jesse Williams and Paul Rudd, three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep will also make an impactful appearance in the series.

An overview of what Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will contain

In the season finale of the previous season, Paul Rudd played Ben Glenroy, a prominent actor who unexpectedly passed away on stage after a fight with Oliver Putnam, played by Stephen Short. Now that Glenroy is the target of everyone's suspicion, Season 3 should pick up in the wake of this tragic passing. Rudd's character will undoubtedly be "a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as always with our show, many twists yet to come," as co-creator John Hoffman previously hinted.

So, we'll have to keep an eye on how this mystery develops. Streep's part was recently hinted at in a teaser, and her inclusion to the series, along with that of the aforementioned Rudd, has given it an extra dose of star power.

