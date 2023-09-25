'Only Person You Can't Marry Is...': Olivia Rodrigo just got some solid dating advice from a 4 year old boy; DEETS inside

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest rising stars of the music industry, the singer has been making headlines, and her music has been impressing critics. The singer just came out with her new album, titled GUTS, which has been receiving much praise from her fans. For the album, the singer is on a promotional tour, and during this, she made a stop at a channel from Recess Therapy, where she got some important dating advice from a little boy.

Olivia Rodrigo gets advice from a little kid

Rodrigo made a stop at Recess Thraphy, a show where host Julian interviews little kids, and asks about their opinion about everything under the sun. This time the singer had the fortune to meet, a 4-year-old called Miles, who if we say so ourselves, is coming for all comedian's jobs. In the interview, when asked what would he like to talk about, the pre-schooler adorably says, "Love." Julian asks Miles to describe love, to which he replies, "Love it so much, you want to marry it."

Olivia confesses to the child, that she's never been in love deep enough to want to marry them, which means he "must have a very big heart." Miles sweetly replied, "I really hope you find love," but this is where it takes a hilarious turn, the 4-year-old continues, "And the only person you can't marry is your cousins." Everyone in the room audibly bursts into laughter at this solid dating advice, with the Good 4 U singer saying, "You're right. you never miss."

Olivia Rodrigo asks a 4-year-old how to find love

After the teen sensation collects herself from the laughing session, she asks, "How do you think I find love in my life?" The kid that we're sure is about to jump from a 4-year-old to a 40-year-old, keeps it simple with his answer. He said, "See somebody you really want to marry, and you like them." When pushed for a more detailed answer, the little love guru advises the singer to look for someone who "looks kind." Miles' next sentence then jumps from jumbled words to straight-up gibberish, but the show's loved and trusted host takes over to translate. Julian interprets, "You don't want people who have baggage or people who steal." Now that's some A-grade advice!

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's latest album has been climbing the charts with Vampire already continuing its reign in the Top 10 on the billboard Top 100.