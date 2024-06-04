'Only Thing That Matters To Me Is That My Child Is Happy': Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Supporting His Transgender Kid

Marlon Wayans, a well-known comedian, actor, and devoted father of three children, is preparing to release his latest stand-up special, Good Grief, to the world. Wayans is excited to share his unique brand of humor with audiences all over the world, which will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on June 4.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Wayans discusses his personal parenting experiences, particularly after his eldest child bravely revealed that he is transgender. It's a journey that has profoundly influenced him and changed his perspective on life and parenthood.

Personal growth through comedy

Wayans finds solace and strength in stand-up comedy, where he can bare his soul and heal from life's challenges. He admitted, “I’m very vulnerable nowadays onstage. I don’t know why it took me so long to do stand-up. Now I can’t stop. That’s my therapy. Life happens, and I go, ‘What’s funny about it?’ I’m literally trying to rescue myself.”

Wayans recalled the day when his eldest child, Kai, bravely revealed the truth about being transgender. It was a profoundly moving moment for him, resulting in personal growth and understanding.

He reflected on the same and shared, “It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life. You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”

Using comedy to share lessons

Wayans has found a unique way to process his personal experiences through his stand-up comedy routines. He incorporates humorous anecdotes from his journey of understanding and supporting his transgender child into his performances.

Wayans jokingly stated, "I have a contract with my kids: 'Whatever you do in life, just know that there's a possibility I'm going to find some humor and talk about it.'"

Wayans is dealing with his own set of issues, including a custody dispute with his ex-partner, Brittany Moreland, over their 18-month-old daughter, Axl. Despite the turmoil, Wayans remains steadfast in prioritizing peace for their child. He affirmed, “You don’t have to be together to let your child grow up in peace. Every child deserves that.”

As the release date for Good Grief is here, Wayans is looking forward to seeing how his comedy will affect viewers. He hopes that the messages hidden in his jokes will resonate with audiences.

With great emotion, Wayans said, "I feel like it was important for me to once again find the light in the darkness, and gift that to the audience because I feel like there's so many people that are going through it."

