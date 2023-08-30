'Only way to be interrupted': Taylor Swift takes a dig at Kanye West for 2009 VMAs incident during Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift took us on a trip down memory lane during her Eras Tour. While belting out her hits and charming the crowd in Mexico City, the singer-songwriter managed to sprinkle in a dash of humor and a wink to a notorious pop culture incident – none other than the Kanye West stage-crashing moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

What triggered Taylor Swift’s VMA memories with Kanye West?

Imagine Taylor, seated gracefully at her piano, ready to enchant us with the notes of Champagne Problems. The atmosphere is charged with excitement when, out of nowhere, her devoted fans break into a chant of her name, their voices intertwining like a celestial chorus. And Taylor? She seizes the opportunity like the seasoned pro she is and playfully remarks, "It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name. It’s really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know.”

What happened between Taylor Swift and Kanye West during the VMAs?

Now, cast your memory back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Kanye West, never one to shy away from the spotlight, famously stormed the stage during Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist, proclaiming that Beyoncé's video was the greatest of all time. Cue gasps, shocked faces, and a feud that would echo through the years.

Fast forward to Taylor's Eras Tour, and it's clear she's having a blast. In a different performance, she belted out the line, "Here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do" from This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things. But hold on – there's a twist! She hit pause, let out a laugh, and confessed, "I can't even say it with a straight face." A cheeky nod to that iconic feud.

Remember Kanye's explanation that he felt a divine push to steal Taylor's spotlight? Taylor's got her own spin on it, quipping, "If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row." Oh, the wit!

Meanwhile, talking about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, it isn't just about melodies and lights, it's a voyage through her career's highs and lows, seasoned with her trademark humor and that unforgettable knack for turning history into her own punchline.