Onward: 5 Reasons why Tom Holland & Chris Pratt's film is a funny yet emotional roller coaster ride

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt play loveable elf brothers in Pixar's Onward and go on a fantasy conquest to reunite with their late father. We give you five reasons why Onward is a wholesome family entertainer.

There's just something about animated films that sucker-punches us with all kinds of feelings! Whether you are 10, 30 or even a senior citizen, the laughter, the drama and everything attached to this genre are addictive and we always come back to them. While children learn from these kinds of films, adults get to be innocent children again. Pixar is amongst the frontrunners when it comes to animated films as they are the brains behind the Toy Story franchise, WALL-E (2008), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017) and more.

Their latest outing is Onward, a simple but endearing family dramedy featuring elf brother Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who go on a fantasy conquest to reunite with their late father. The voice cast is impressive with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt playing the brothers as their camaraderie stems from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) background. Given they can already tickle our funny bones, it comes as no surprise that these two actors were the chosen ones to bring forward the brotherhood between the Lightfoot siblings, which is the heart of Onward.

Here are five reasons why Tom Holland and Chris Pratt's film is a funny yet emotional roller coaster ride:

The camaraderie between Tom Holland & Chris Pratt

Taking to his Instagram page, Chris cleverly summarised his friendship with Tom, which helped bring forward the camaraderie between the Lightfoot siblings in Onward. "I really can’t say enough good things about my friend Tom Holland. He’s dashing, charming, handsome, he’s an amazing dancer, like could ACTUALLY save the universe in a dance-off, an incredible talent but more importantly a really good bloke. Humble, kind and good at golf. Basically. I hate him. You know? Like... enough is enough," Pratt shared on IG to which Tom replied, "Chris let me know when you want that golf lesson. Love you mate and thank you for always being the Barley to my Ian."

Celebrates brotherhood & family

Like we wrote before, it's Ian and Barley's brotherhood that is the literal heart of the film while family bonds are the soul. With some tear-jerking sequences, we see Ian realise the value of family while trying to reconnect with someone he never got to be with in the first place.

The fantasy elements

In what seems like a Dungeons and Dragons inspired conquest called Quests of Yore, Ian and Barley set out on an adventure of a lifetime to try to bring back their late father. Even the characters themselves are civilized mythical creatures who we come across as the conquest gets wilder.

The fierce supporting women

Besides Ian and Barley, it's their mother Laurel Lightfoot (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Corey (Octavia Spencer), a Manticore who gets to have just as much fun as the boys. Even in the climax sequence, Laurel and Corey play a very big part in aiding the boys.

The relatability factor

All of us will be able to relate to either Ian, a lonesome kid who has been shy his whole life and is finally getting out of his cocoon or even Barley, who has been certified a screwup but is actually smart and responsible while being extremely caring and giving.

