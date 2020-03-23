Opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for Coronavirus and urges others to be 'extremely careful'

Italian Opera singer Placido Domingo contracts Coronavirus and urges citizens to take precautions and be more careful.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and is under self-isolation. The 79 years old singer confirmed the same taking to his Facebook handle last evening. Placido Domingo noticed the symptoms and got himself tested after prolonged cough and fever. The results came back positive after which the singer decided to isolate himself. His family too is under self-isolation and Placido Domingo says that they would continue to do so as long as it is medically necessary.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms, therefore, deciding to get tested and the result came back positive", Placido Domingo updated his Facebook status. Spain is the third-worst affected country after China and Italy with 28,572 Coronavirus cases and 1,720 deaths. In his status update, Placido Domingo has also made an appeal to the citizens.

Read his message:

He urged the people to take precautions as he wrote, "I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can! Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community."

