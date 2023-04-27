Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre OTT Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect?

The Hollywood action film 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' which was released globally in theaters on January 13, 2023, will soon be premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. From anticipation to excitement and angst, this Guy Ritchie’s movie has so many unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers hooked throughout.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre OTT: Cast and plot

Helmed by Guy Ritchie who is best known for his thrillers, the film boasts of a list of talented Hollywood actors which include Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, rapper Bugzy Malone, Aubrey Plaza, Kaan Urgancioglu, and Lourdes Faberes. The action-comedy film revolves around a highly skilled special agent Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) and his team who go on an undercover mission to prevent the new deadly weapons technology from getting into the wrong hands.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre OTT: When will it be released?

The movie is set to take the OTT screens on Friday, May 5, 2023.

About Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

The perfect amalgamation of comedy and action, Guy Ritchie's 2023 spy action-comedy film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies. The plot revolves around a spy, Orson Fortune (Statham), who learns about a dangerous arms deal (Grant). Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre was released globally on January 4, 2023 and on March 3 in the United States. On April 7, it was made available digitally through Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom.

