OPINION: The 'Bennifer' Phenomenon: Why many hope Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are 'ENDGAME' this time

Envision this; it's 2021! She's still Jenny from the Block and he's still the 'Boston-loving' Ben... soulmates who found their way back to each other after 17 long years. Reads like the perfect storyline for a rom-com right? However, Bennifer makes it IRL. Let's time travel back to 2002 when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were 'THE' A-List couple. Before Brangelina made the right commotion, it was Bennifer who left tongues wagging across the globe with their whirlwind love affair.

The gorgeous couple met on the sets of Gigli, fell deeply in love instantly, and promptly got engaged all in the same year. However, their love story found a villain; constant media scrutiny. The way they walked, the way they talked, everything became the front-page headlines. It was that "excessive" paparazzi attention that ultimately led to the demise of Bennifer, as the couple called off their September 14, 2003 wedding and broke up for good in January 2004.

In her 2014 memoir True Love, JLo had described the end of her and Ben's relationship as her "first real heartbreak" and further elaborated, "It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest. People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party." That's exactly how Bennifer shippers felt too, an end of an era. Or so one thought!

Eventually, Jennifer found love in ex-husband Marc Anthony and they welcomed two lovely twins - daughter Emme and son Max, 13. On the other hand, Ben married another Jen, ex-wife Jennifer Garner and they too had three wonderful kids - Seraphina, 15, Violet, 12, and Samuel, 9. While it looked like they had finally embarked on their individual happy endings, such was not the case. While JLo would again find love in Alex Rodriguez, indulging in another heavily publicised engagement, Affleck fell in love on set with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas indulging in an LA romance. Alas, that too was bid a fond farewell.

In late April, just after her breakup with A-Rod was confirmed, Jennifer and Ben began to hang out again, leading up to the revival of Bennifer. Albeit, it's noteworthy that the two were always amicable when asked about the other with no hatred intact. The two found solace in each other yet again and somehow kicked off their love story, right when they left it in 2004. This time, there seemed to be a more fresh perspective in their relationship as they learned a lesson on two on love along the way.

This time around, too, paparazzi captures every public move they make, with reports of moving in, engagement and even marriage making the rounds at a fierce pace. In spite of countless public appearances, which included hanging out with their kids together on a frequent basis, it wasn't until JLo's lavish 52nd birthday on July 24 that the couple made their relationship Insta-official. However, with the never-ending focus on their romance, one wonders if this time around Bennifer will be endgame?

It's not just the media who are heavily invested in Bennifer, it's also us, the common folk who have a sometimes 'unhealthy' obsession with celebrity couples. On one hand, we're ecstatic that Ben and Jen found their way back to each other, proving they're each other's lobsters but on the other hand, there are obvious concerns if it's built to last. However, it's *fingers crossed* for a happy ending because soulmates always find their way back to each other. It's Bennifer's time to be alive and thriving!

ALSO READ: INSIDE DEETS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck indulge in leisurely walk around Capri filled with laughter, smiles

Seeing the countless paparazzi snaps of the couple, you can tell they're not faking their looks of love and there's an easiness possessed between their healthy relationship. There is also a sense of commonality but it still feels brand new. If after 17 years, Bennifer can still have that pop culture impact, it's no wonder why so many are rooting for these two to last. It also helps how good-looking they look when they're together. Not that they weren't, however, you can see love blossoming in their physical appearance with a shining halo glow. They're like new lovebirds but with so much history shared between the two. It's an exciting time to be Bennifer, indeed! Why?

Because at the end of the day, she's still Jenny from the Block and he's still 'Boston-loving' Ben... The second time's a charm, ain't it?!