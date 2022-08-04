OPINION: How Meghan Markle powerfully contradicts the negative image she's forcefully carved out to be

It's a shame that the narrative around Meghan Markle continues to be hostile in the British press and social media long after she moved out of Britain and stepped down from her royal duties along with husband Prince Harry. Ever since their move to the US, several things have changed for Meghan and Harry including that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now parents of two, son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana. After stepping down from their royal roles, the duo have focussed on using their voice to raise awareness for key issues as well as to help those in leadership positions to recognise the challenges that are being overlooked.

After years of staying silent about reports from anonymous sources that spoke about her equations with the royal family, last year, Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and addressed everything including the mental health breakdown that she faced during her time in the UK. Admitting that she even felt suicidal, Meghan fearlessly opened up about her experiences and showed everyone that while she may be moving countries to seek more privacy when it comes to her personal life, it doesn't mean she has to silence herself. Markle showed why it's important for public personalities to address issues related to them on their own terms, especially in today's fast-paced news environment where any and every opinion gets featured.

Markle has become a subject of scrutiny for almost every public appearance that she has ever made since she married Prince Harry. Recently, the criticism got more personal in Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between Windsors where the author makes several bombshell claims about the Duchess of Sussex. The book seemingly takes a look at Meghan's life from before she became a royal as well as after and alleges that the Duchess has been a person who has been difficult to work with. The book makes claims about Meghan's work ethic being questionable also on the set of her famous show, Suits.

These claims though seem beyond far-fetched given how Markle's co-stars have time and again spoken about her personality on and off set and had nothing but kind words to offer. In fact, her Suits co-star Patrick J Adams had even tweeted in support of her and defended her as being one of the most "enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive members of our television family." Not only that, an assistant director on Suits, Derek Ursacki, had also shared his experience of working with Markle on Instagram and described her as a "humble" person. Despite there being enough people who could have shared their experiences of collaborating with Meghan, it's unfortunate that biographies such as Bower's new book and others tend to focus on presenting a negative side of things when it comes to painting Markle's image.

There are several instances where Meghan has disproven the negative image that is forcefully being built of her. From powering through by not focussing on the false narratives to also seeking the legal route to shut down attempts at the breach of privacy, the Duchess of Sussex's actions have always proven otherwise of all that she's carved out to be. Her resilience while fighting a three-year High Court battle against a UK tabloid that published excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father paid off is something that should be celebrated about her. Her respectful stand towards the monarchy was also visible during her recent visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations but unfortunately, it's not these qualities of the Duchess that seem worthy of mentioning for those out there to blindly criticise her.

