Oppenheimer: 5 things you might have missed in the Cillian Murphy starrer

Since Oppenheimer's release, people have gone gaga over the big and loud spectacle that Christopher Nolan created. Many who aren't well-versed in science or physics for that matter found the movie entertaining and touching. Even though people have enjoyed the movie to the fullest, there are some amazing scenes in the film that many may have missed. Read on

Oppenheimer actually did try to poison his professor once

The film's opening scene introduces us to a young Oppenheimer buzzing with ideas as he embarks on his physics studies across Europe. While at Cambridge and grappling with severe depression, he becomes increasingly frustrated with his highly critical instructor, Patrick Blackett. Stricken by a surge of anger, the future father of the atomic bomb injects a deadly dose of potassium cyanide into an apple and puts it on the professor's desk. There was no need to worry as he immediately realizes his mistake and rushes back to the classroom to remove the poisoned apple, only to encounter his idol, Niels Bohr holding it.

Water plays an important role in the film

Water assumes a nuanced yet significant role in the film. The movie's introduction presents Oppenheimer amidst rainfall, his gaze fixed upon the puddles forming and splashing at his feet. This initial scene is swiftly disrupted by one of his catastrophic visions, portraying the world consumed by towering flames. Another moment involves Einstein and Oppenheimer standing by a pond at Princeton, potentially seeking respite from the havoc his invention brought on.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy reveals THIS is the reason he didn't pursue music career

Why are some scenes in color and others in black & white?

Similar to Christopher Nolan's second movie Memento, Oppenheimer uses a combination of color and black-and-white scenes. His fans will recognize that the color difference serves the same purpose as in the earlier film i.e. to distinguish between two distinct past and present. The black-and-white sequences are situated post the Manhattan Project.

The metaphor behind the black hole research

Early in the film, before being recruited for the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer's focus is on studying black holes and neutron stars. In the scene where he's talking about Black holes with Jean Tatlock, on being asked about his study, he explains he's exploring "how stars die," noting, "the bigger the star, the more dramatic its demise." This line may have served to be a metaphor for Oppenheimer's life.

General Leslie Groves's promotions thorough out the movie

During the Manhattan Project, Groves' promotions has been conveyed through his uniform changes. At his first meeting with Oppenheimer, he's a colonel, but he informs the scientist of his promotion to general for project contributions. The film subtly depicts his progression from brigadier, to major general through uniform. He retired as an honorary lieutenant general, as seen during the security hearings scene.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy recalls receiving Christopher Nolan’s call for Oppenheimer: ‘It was kind of euphoric’