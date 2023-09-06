Oppenheimer actress, Florence Pugh STUNS in Punk Bride-inspired glam on red carpet

Florence Pugh, the Oppenheimer actress, recently made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 ELLE Style Awards in London. She wore a dress that resembled a bridal gown, but it was different. Keep reading to know more about her recent bold look.

Florence Pugh styles in a sheer white gown

The dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, was made of delicate, see-through material with lace, and she didn't wear a bra underneath. Her hairstyle, a short and spiky platinum blonde pixie, and her nose ring gave her a punk-rock style. She also wore beautiful Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including pearl drop earrings and a pearl ring. To add some color, she had a blue manicure.

Florence faced criticism for her bold outfit in past

This isn't the first time Florence chose to go without a bra in such a see-through outfit. In July 2022, she attended a Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in Rome wearing a hot pink tulle gown that revealed her nipples.

Florence didn't shy away from the attention her revealing outfit got. She even posted on Instagram, joking about it, and used a hashtag that said, "Technically they're covered? #f----ingfreethef----ingnipple." But she also faced criticism, especially from men who felt it was okay to shame women's bodies.

She responded to these comments on another Instagram post, defending her choice and pointing out how easily some men criticize women's bodies. She said, “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio,” she continued, "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers — what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

ALSO READ: Kanye West surprises newlyweds in Florence, Italy by crashing their wedding

Florence Pugh is inspiring women to be confident

In a recent interview for ELLE magazine in October 2023, Florence spoke about the dress again. She expressed that she's glad to see a new era where women are becoming more confident and are not letting criticism affect them. She believes that people are starting to understand that women's bodies should not be overly sexualized, and there are many reasons for their existence beyond just that.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh's fearless attitude towards her fashion choices and her body is inspiring many to be confident and proud of who they are. She's part of a movement that encourages women to be comfortable in their own skin and not let society's standards dictate how they should feel about their bodies.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner claims ‘the children have been residing with their father in Miami’